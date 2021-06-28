Six Bakersfield men arrested in online child sex sting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six Bakersfield men were arrested in an online child sex sting conducted Friday and Saturday, police said.

Detectives posing as a juvenile online were contacted by the men, who engaged in inappropriate communication then made plans to meet for sex acts, according to police. The men were arrested when they showed up to the arranged meeting place.

William Mullen, 33, Francisco Ceja, 29, Leonel Contreras, 28, Dominique Walker, 33, Devon Armstrong, 25, and Juan Sandoval, 29, were each arrested on suspicion of unlawful communication with a minor and solicitation of a minor for sex, police said.

During the operation, police made 18 other arrests for sex registration violations, parole and probation violations, drugs, burglary and several warrants, police said.

To report an incident of online child sexual exploitation, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.