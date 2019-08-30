ShotSpotter leads to arrest of man with illegal firearm, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ShotSpotter activation recorded 10 rounds fired early Friday and officers arrested a man they determined was in possession of an illegal firearm, police said.

The ShotSpotter activation occurred at about 3:20 a.m. Officers found shell casings in the 1000 block of South Kern Street. No gunshot victims were found.

The investigation led officers to a residence in the 500 block of East Ninth Street where they located a loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine. The gun was affixed with an adapter that allowed it to fire as a fully automatic weapon, police said.

Police said the gun’s owner, Liodam Gonzalez, 27, was arrested on gun and gang participation charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.