Breaking News
Kern Public Health releases COVID-19 case details including zip codes, sex and race/ethinicity.

ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest of man with .40-caliber handgun

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ShotSpotter activation led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man on felony firearm violations, drug possession and gang participation, police said.

Lawrence Appodaca was found with a loaded .40-caliber handgun in his possession after officers responded at about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1400 block of Flower Street, police said. The gun had no manufacturer markings or serial number. Several spent .40-caliber casings were found in the area.

No victims related to this incident were found or reported to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News