BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a person suspected of firing shots just outside a Lowe’s on Colony Street was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers were called to the Lowe’s at 6200 Colony St. at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they couldn’t find anyone who was struck, but followed a vehicle possibly involved.

A department spokesperson said officers located and followed the vehicle on Highway 99 making a stop at the Airport Drive exit. One person was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.