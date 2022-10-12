BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away.

Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and walked to the front door.

At about 1:15 a.m., Mills ran back to his truck and pointed a gun in the direction of a motorcycle Quair rushed to, police say in the reports filed in Superior Court. Gunshots were exchanged then the pickup accelerated and smashed into the motorcycle, and both vehicles continued traveling about 20 yards until hitting a telephone pole, the reports say.

When police arrived, Quair, 35, was lying in the street with at least two gunshot wounds, according to police and coroner’s reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mills, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a gun by a felon. Second-degree murder is filed in cases where prosecutors believe an unlawful killing occurred without premeditation.

Mills has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Nov. 8. He is held without bail and was on parole at the time of the shooting.

According to the court documents, police interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained surveillance footage of the incident that occurred on Cherry Street, west of Chester Avenue and south of California Avenue.

The footage shows Mills fire shots into the ground in front of the motorcycle, according to the documents. Muzzle flashes are visible and popping sounds can be heard with each shot.

About two minutes pass, and at 1:17 a.m. Quair gets back on the motorcycle. Shortly afterward, a muzzle flash appears to come from Quair’s raised hand, the documents say, multiple gunshots are heard and the truck accelerates. The crash occurs then the pickup reverses and drives away.

Quair starts running and collapses in the street. He stays down and partygoers rush to him, according to the footage reviewed by police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police arrested Mills Sept. 18 in Oildale. They told him witnesses and video evidence identified him as the shooter in the pickup.

“Just go with what you have,” Mills responded, according to the documents. “Uh, I’ll talk to you when I have a lawyer, it’s as simple as that.”