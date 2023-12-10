BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police officer was involved in a vehicle collision while responding to a reports of shots fired at a Christmas tree lot on Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Lt. Francisco Esguerra with BPD told 17 News officers received reports of an alleged robbery and shots fired at the Alpine Christmas Trees business lot located at the intersection of White Lane and Akers Road at about 1:02 p.m. There was reportedly gunfire between suspect(s) and a victim.

While units were responding, a BPD officer collided with a motorist in the area of Stine Road and White Lane, according to Esguerra.

Esguerra said no injuries were reported in either incidents, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.