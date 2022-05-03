BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Startled awake when something hit him, the man soon realized something was wrong.

He heard gunfire and, examining himself, saw blood.

Police arrived at his home in the 1300 block of East 19th Street and saw a gunshot wound to the man’s left ring finger, hand and wrist, according to court documents. An officer also noticed a small circular wound to his cheek, and found a bullet hole in a window.

Of the three people struck by gunfire early March 28, the man hit by a stray round in bed suffered the least serious wounds.

The shooting in the parking lot outside Mariscos Uruapan restaurant killed Abraham Diaz, 42, and seriously injured another man who remains hospitalized.

The alleged gunman, Luis Gutierrez-Chavez, 21, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person.

He’s held without bail.

A witness identified Gutierrez-Chavez as the shooter in a photo lineup, court filings say.

Before the shooting, there was a fight in the restaurant at 1200 E. Truxtun Avenue, the witness told police. The parties were separated and some of those involved left.

When the witness later left the restaurant around 2 a.m., they saw a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with something about money written on it approach with a gun in his hand, according to the filings. The man opened fire, hitting Diaz and the other man and shooting at but missing the witness.

A security guard told police he heard about seven gunshots.

Police reviewed surveillance footage that shows a man wearing a sweatshirt with a “Billionaire Boys Club” logo matching the witness’s description, according to the documents. The driver’s license photo of Gutierrez-Chavez is similar to the man in the footage, and cellphone records placed his phone in the area of the shooting when it occurred, the documents said.

Taken into custody, Gutierrez-Chavez admitted being at the restaurant but said he’d been drinking heavily and remembered nothing, the documents said.