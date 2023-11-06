BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery where one of the thieves fired a shot Sunday at a south Bakersfield gas station convenience store, according to officials.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to an AMPM at the corner of Ming Avenue and Wible Road at around 10:45 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said two suspects entered the store and demanded money. According to police, as the two suspects were leaving the store with stolen money, one of the suspects fired a shot into the store’s ceiling.

The two suspects drove away in a gray Toyota Camry that was later found in the 400 block of Flower Street, according to investigators.

The police department did not provide images of the suspects and only described them as males, between 25 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.