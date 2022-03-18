BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early Friday morning, two people were shot at a gas station in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 2:19 a.m. police responded to the Diamond Shamrock Gas Station at the corner of Union Avenue and 4th Street for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. An officer was patrolling the area and driving by the scene while the shooting occurred and called for backup.

Two people were shot, leaving one victim in the hospital with major injuries, according to police. The other victim had minor injuries.

Two people were taken into custody, according to BPD.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.