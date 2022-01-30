Shooting wounds 4 people inside northwest Bakersfield bar, search for suspect continues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies continue their search for a shooter who opened fire inside a Bakersfield bar Saturday night, wounding four people.

Sheriff’s deputies and Bakersfield police officers responded the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway at around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 for a report of a shooting. Sheriff’s office officials said four people were shot, three of them were hospitalized for their wounds.

The three victim’s wounds were described as not life-threatening. A fourth victim declined medical transport, KCSO said in a statement.

Video from inside the bar shared with 17 News showed a chaotic scene as what appeared to be some kind of argument devolved into gunfire. A witness tells 17 News one man was slammed onto a pool table before the shots rang out. People could then be seen running out of the bar.

KCSO said no description of a suspect was available, but witnesses told investigators a man was seen leaving the scene headed westbound on Rosedale Highway following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.