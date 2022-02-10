Shooting wounds 2 people on Myrtle Street in central Bakersfield

Bakersfield police investigate a shooting near 3rd and Myrtle streets. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting Thursday evening on Myrtle Street in central Bakersfield, the police department said.

Officers were called to the area of 3rd and Myrtle streets just after 7 p.m. Two people were found wounded by gunfire. One of the victims had major injuries, a second victim had minor to moderate injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

