TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) -- A man who told investigators he took his eyes off the road as he looked for lip balm when his pickup collided with a car, killing the other vehicle's occupants, has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Robert Truskett was sentenced to 400 hours of community service, three years' probation and ordered to pay restitution to the family of the victims, according to prosecutors. He pleaded no contest Friday to two counts of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.