BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting threat made on Snapchat against “RHS” may have been in reference to Ridgeview High School, according to police.

City and Kern High School District police are working with allied law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the post.

A news release from Bakersfield Police Department noted there are schools throughout the country with the initials “RHS,” and it’s unknown if the threat was specific to Bakersfield. The release did not say when the comment was posted.

Police said an increased police presence may be seen in the area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person with Snapchat account name “ShootingRHSnext” is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.