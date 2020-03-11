Shooting severely wounds person in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that severely wounded one person in Central Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said they received a call at around 12:04 a.m. Wednesday about a person lying in the roadway near the intersection of South H Street and Brundage Lane.

Officers found the person suffering from gunshot wounds described as major.

Traffic is currently blocked at the intersection for the investigation.

No suspect information was immediately available.

