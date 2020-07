BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a dozen felonies, including rape and murder, in connection with the death of a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl.

Armando Cruz, 24, wore a mask as he appeared in court on charges that could land him in prison for life if he's convicted. He's accused of killing Patricia Alatorre, who went missing July 1 in the area of Hosking Avenue and Wible Road.