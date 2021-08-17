Shots fired near Bakersfield College, officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Shots were fired in an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon near Bakersfield College, police said. No injuries were reported.

The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. at the corner of University Avenue and Haley Street, police said. An occupant of a neon green Ford Focus fired at another motorist then fled, police said.

A campus news alert said three shots were fired, striking a vehicle. The alert also said the shooting happened after two men in the Focus had words with several people in the parking lot located on that corner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.