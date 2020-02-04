Shooting outside liquor store occurred after accused shooter physically bumped into other man, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting outside a liquor store in late January occurred after the alleged shooter physically bumped into another man while leaving the business, according to a document filed in the case.

Police said in the report that Alexander Horton and the other man argued outside Tommy’s Liquors around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 before Horton got into his vehicle.

Horton, 21, then backed the vehicle out and shot at but missed the other man with a round fired through the lowered passenger window, according to the document.

Video surveillance retrieved from the store on South Chester Avenue shows Horton in possession of a gun while inside the vehicle, according to a court document. He was later located driving the suspect vehicle, and a search of the apartment where he was staying turned up an unregistered Glock 17 pistol, the report says.

Horton admitted the gun belongs to him, the report says.

Prosecutors charged Horton with five felonies including assault with a firearm on a person and recklessly discharging a firearm. He’s next due in court Feb. 10.