BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shots were fired outside of a local restaurant in northwest Bakersfield Sunday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant on Calloway Drive around 9:14 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. No one was injured in the shooting.

There is no suspect information for public release at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.