BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — His cousin was visiting and her ex-boyfriend was in the backyard causing problems. The south Bakersfield homeowner called Santiago Lomeli to deal with the issue, a court filing says.

Lomeli, 18, showed up at the man’s Camp Street home with Fulgencio Ruiz, 19, the homeowner told police. Then shots were fired.

The ex-boyfriend, hit in the chest and leg, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

Lomeli and Ruiz were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being held on $500,000 bail. They’re due in court Tuesday.

The shooting happened the night of Dec. 20.

After Lomeli and Ruiz arrived, the homeowner told police, he heard a commotion coming from the backyard. He went outside and heard someone say, “He’s right there,” and saw Lomeli and Ruiz climb the fence on the west side of his property, according to his statement contained in the warrant.

He heard a gunshot, he told police. Another followed.

He ran inside and was joined by Lomeli and Ruiz, he said according to the warrant. They left his home soon after.

A records check showed Lomeli lived on Calderdale Drive, police said in the warrant. Officers went there and saw a white 2019 Kia leaving.

They stopped the vehicle and found Lomeli and Ruiz among its occupants, according to the warrant. They were taken into custody.