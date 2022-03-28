BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two wounded in East Bakersfield early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of East Truxtun Avenue near Robinson Street for a ShotSpotter activation, according to BPD. When police arrived they located two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Mariscos Uruapan. Both men were transported to the hospital.

One man died at the hospital and the other is listed as critical, according to BPD.

Police later learned of a third victim who was struck by a bullet that went through the wall of a nearby home on East 19th Street, according to police. The man was lying in bed when struck by a stray bullet. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.