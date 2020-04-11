Shooting in South Bakersfield leaves one man in critical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in South Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

This happened in the 800 block of Planz Road at around 1:26 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical, but stable condition, according to BPD.

Homicide detectives responded and are investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.