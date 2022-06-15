BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting happened Wednesday morning just south of the Valley Plaza Mall on Hughes Lane between Ming Avenue and Lum Avenue.

Police said the road will be closed for the next few hours. Avoid the area if possible.

Officers said just after 1:30 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of shots fired. Officers said when they arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to police.

Homicide investigators are on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information contact Detective Kyle McNabb at 661-326-3873 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information become available.