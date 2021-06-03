UPDATE: 1 victim shot multiple times, at suspected illegal casino, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that severely wounded a man at a suspected illegal casino in Oildale.

Initially, the sheriff’s office said multiple people were wounded, but a spokesperson said only one man was shot multiple times. He was seriously wounded and was rushed to a hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the North Chester Avenue and East Linda Vista Drive just after 9:30 p.m. A spokesperson said dispatchers received a call from someone who was waived down to call 911 for a shooting victim.

No suspect information was immediately available.

