Shooting at Lowell Park leaves one man wounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Bakersfield that wounded a man on Monday. Police were called out to a shooting at Lowell Park on 4th and P Streets where they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

BPD’s investigation revealed that the gunfire came from the roadway on R Street, which borders the park to the east. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.