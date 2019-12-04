Shooting at hotel stemmed from argument over a woman, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting that occurred Sunday at a hotel on Rosedale Highway resulted from an argument over a woman, police say in a recently released court document.

Keon Bolden, 18, and a 16-year-old male were at the Rosedale Inn where they argued with another male, according to a probable cause declaration filed in the case.

During the argument, Bolden told the 16-year-old he was going to fight the other male, according to the declaration.

The 16-year-old then pulled a gun from his pocket and shot at the male several times, police say in the declaration. He missed, hitting another person who suffered minor injuries.

Bolden and the 16-year-old ran from the hotel and were arrested in a nearby parking lot.

Police say in the declaration that Bolden threatened a witness while being taken into custody.

Bolden has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm on a person, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and preventing or dissuading a witness.

He’s next due in court Dec. 12.

The 16-year-old’s name has not been released because he’s a minor.