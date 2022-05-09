BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When first asked, Kajuan Richardson told detectives he knew the girls they were asking about, but did not have sex with them.

“Hell no, hell no, I’m too old for that,” Richardson told sheriff’s investigators.

A detective then placed two photos on the table. Both showed him engaged in sex acts with one of the girls in question, according to court documents.

Richardson changed his story. He said he had consensual sex with the girl, the documents say.

“And she’s 19,” he told them.

A detective told him the girl was only 15.

“She’s 15, wow,” Richardson responded according to the documents.

Richardson, 25, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of human trafficking of a minor, pimping, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of child pornography and transportation of cannabis. He’s held on $1.8 million bail.

Detectives located conversations on multiple social media apps indicating Richardson was trafficking two girls — ages 14 and 16 — and soliciting another underage girl, according to the documents. The conversations contained details on setting up “dates” with men and what to charge.

A message on Facebook said, “2 girl (sic) 220 half hour but he’s driving an hour here. We gotta get a room before 12.”

A warrant was obtained for Richardson’s arrest and he was taken into custody Feb. 14 during a traffic stop. Deputies found Xanax pills and concentrated cannabis in the vehicle, and a loaded. 44-caliber handgun and box of ammunition in his home.

Richardson, a convicted felon, is barred from owning guns or ammunition.

When interviewed by detectives, Richardson denied involvement with prostitution. He said the girls make their own decisions.

“I know I’m not that, (expletive) happens, I’ll be dead (expletive) honest, them girls do what they want to do, they do what they want to do, I’m not in control, I’m not telling them anything about (inaudible),” Richardson said according to the documents. “They do what they wanna do and they just use me, and that’s what I feel is happening right now because I’m here, I shouldn’t be here, and now I feel manipulated and yeah.”

Richardson also denied selling marijuana but said he smokes the drug “all day, every day,” the documents say.

He’s due back in court Tuesday for a motions hearing.