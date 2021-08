BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies conducted patrol saturation operations in northwest and East Bakersfield on Thursday and netted 26 arrests, three stolen vehicles and methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, according to sheriff’s officials.

The operations targeted parking lots, motels and neighborhoods at Olive and Knudsen drives and Mt. Vernon Avenue and Niles Street, a sheriff’s news release said. Several of the arrests were related to drug and weapons offenses.