Sheriff’s office warns of phone scammers posing as law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a scammer is impersonating law enforcement, telling potential victims they or a loved one faces arrest if they don’t pay a fine over the phone.

KCSO said they have received reports of people pretending to be law enforcement, identifying themselves as a deputy, sergeant or liutenant within the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect making the calls is using caller ID spoofing which makes the call appear like it is coming from the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the sheriff’s office does not accept payments for warrants over the phone and any fines are paid to the courts. The sheriff’s office will not solicit payment over the phone.

As a reminder, the sheriff’s office says, these types of scams typically target seniors who may not have access to social media.

If you suspect a scam, you are asked to call a legitimate number for the agency.

You can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.