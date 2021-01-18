Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are warning of a phone scam where a caller claiming to be from the sheriff’s office says there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest for missing a court date, and money must be wired to an account to retract the warrant.

The caller uses the names of actual Kern County Sheriff’s Office employees, officials said.

“When you take a phone call you suspect to be a scam, you can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number and callback number as well as a reference number for the matter they are calling about,” the department said in a release. “This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.”

Anyone who receives a call they believe to be a scam is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110, or their local law enforcement agency.