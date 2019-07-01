Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are warning of a phone scam involving callers pretending to be with the Sheriff’s Office.

On June 30, a person received a phone call saying he had a felony warrant for failure to appear and was given “instructions” regarding payment, a sheriff’s release said.

The phone number appeared real, with a local area code, and real names of sheriff’s personnel were used, officials said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for a warrant payment over the phone. Those payments are usually processed through Superior Court.

In this instance, the person who received the call went so far as to go to a store and purchase gift cards, according to the Sheriff’s Office. As he was leaving the store, the caller told him to give him the 13-digit card number.

At that point, the person realized it was a scam and hung up.

Anyone who suspects a potential scam is asked to call the number for the agency or business. The Sheriff’s Office Communication Center can be reached at 661-861-3110.