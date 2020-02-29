Sheriff’s office search for suspect in alleged sex assault of juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in East Bakersfield.

The sheriff’s office said the alleged crime happened on Aug. 30, 2018 at around 6:26 p.m. in the 3000 block of Virginia Ave.

Deputies say the man assaulted a juvenile and performed a lewd act and is now wanted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Sex assault suspect / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

The man is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dark-colored hair and a medium build. The suspect was wearing a black, sleeveless jacket with a black shirt underneath it and beige khaki pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.