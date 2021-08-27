Sheriff’s office search for pursuit, attempted carjacking suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help searching for a man wanted for leading deputies on a pursuit in eastern Kern County and shooting at a woman during carjacking attempt on Friday.

Officials identified the suspect as Luis Bautista. Deputies say Bautista brandished a firearm at deputies and led them on a pursuit through the Mojave and Kern Valley areas. According to KCSO, Bautista was able to escape pursuing deputies, and got a report of an attempted carjacking and shooting in the area of Highway 14 and California City Boulevard.

Deputies allege Bautista shot at a woman in a vehicle as she was driving away from the carjacking attempt. A spokesperson said the bullet did not strike her but went through a seat in the vehicle. She suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Bautista is considered armed and dangerous and ask not to approach him if he’s seen. Anyone with information on Bautista’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.