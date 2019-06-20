Sheriff’s office searching for 2 men wanted in connection to Pine Mountain Club burglaries

Two suspects wanted in connection to Pine Mountain Club burglaries.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in several burglaries in the Pine Mountain Club area.

Leamon Harmon / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies are looking for Leamon Harmon in connection to a burglary that happened in the 1900 block of Matuse Point in Pine Mountain Club on June 13.

Harmon is 52 years old and is described as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Harmon was last seen driving a faded maroon 2000 Ford SUV with a license plate #4JOJ251.

Rosheba Fennell / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s deputies are also looking for 38-year-old Rosheba Fennell.

Fennell is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Fennell has warrants for his arrest for burglary, vehicle theft and resisting arrest and is wanted in connection to burglaries on Yellowstone Drive and Edgewood Way in the Pine Mountain Club area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harmon or Fennell, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.