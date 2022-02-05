Sheriff’s office investigating shooting on Elmo Highway near McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon near McFarland on Elmo Highway.

Officials said deputies were called to the area of Elmo Highway and Driver Road for a report of a shooting just after 4 p.m. A spokesperson said a victim called emergency dispatchers saying they were shot in the head.

The victim drove to the area of Hail Lane and Valencia Drive in McFarland shortly after the shooting. The severity of the victim’s wounds were not immediately known.

Deputies located evidence of a shooting on Elmo Highway and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asked to call 661-861-3110.