Sheriff’s office investigating shooting on Edison Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left a person wounded Wednesday night on Edison Highway near Morning Drive.

Officials said deputies were called to Edison Highway just west of Morning Drive at around 10:50 p.m. where they found a female in a car with a gunshot wound. An approximate age was not immediately available. A dark colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

The victim was alert and talking, officials said. She was taken to a hospital for her wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.