KCSO investigating possible drive-by shooting that wounded 1 in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a man wounded in South Bakersfield.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Jastro Avenue and Smith Street at around 3:30 p.m. Several spent bullet casings could be seen on the road. Deputies said it appeared to have been a drive-by shooting that wounded a 37-year-old man.

The man was taken to Kern Medical and is expected to survive his wounds, KCSO says.

A black sedan with two males were seen leaving the area following the shooting, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

