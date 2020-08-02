Sheriff’s office investigating after man found shot, killed in a truck in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was pronounced dead after he was found shot in a truck Sunday morning in Rosamond and investigators are searching for the killer, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the area of 260th Street West and Gaskell Road just after 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim in a truck. The man was found slumped over, unresponsive inside the truck with gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

No suspect or possible suspect vehicle descriptions were available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.