Sheriff’s office asking for help to identify suspect who set fire to protester’s vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a person suspected of arson and a possible hate crime after a protester’s car was set on fire last week.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the car fire on June 1 at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Street and West Drive. Officials said the car’s tires were also damaged and the vehicle was vandalized with racial slurs.

Officials said the victim believes they were targeted for participating in protests over the death of George Floyd in Bakersfield the night before.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a description or image of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.