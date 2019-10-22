Sheriff’s lieutenant accused of making harassing phone calls to sergeant’s wife and woman who investigated him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s lieutenant is accused of making harassing phone calls to two people: a woman who previously investigated him and the wife of a sheriff’s sergeant, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have filed two misdemeanor charges of making annoying telephone calls against Lt. Enrique Bravo. He has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court Nov. 1.

According to the documents, a woman reported receiving a call shortly after midnight March 6 in which a man called her derogatory names. The woman works at the Sheriff’s Office and said she recognized the caller as Bravo, whom she’s known for eight or nine years.

The woman told investigators she has investigated Bravo while assigned to Internal Affairs and believes he made the call to harass her.

Investigators discovered another call had been made to a sheriff’s sergeant’s wife late March 5, documents said. In that call, a man left a voicemail accusing the wife of sleeping around and the husband of being a liar.

The wife and sergeant both said they recognized Bravo’s voice. The sergeant said he called Bravo’s cellphone, and Bravo denied making the call, according to the documents.

Search warrants executed in the case revealed the calls were made with a TracFone Wireless phone purchased at the downtown Rite Aid, documents said. Video surveillance identified a local transient as having made the purchase.

The transient was tracked down and interviewed. He said he bought two burner phones but never activated them, according to the filings. He said the phones were lost when he was booked into jail March 3.

Further search warrants showed Bravo’s cellphone activated the suspect phone on Feb. 8, 2019, according to the documents. Also, cell tower records indicated the calls from the suspect phone were made within an area including Bravo’s home address.

Investigators wrote, “A comparison of the usage of the suspect phone and the personal phone of Bravo during the relevant times showed that they were both in the same general geographic location at the same time, and when one phone was being used, the other was not.”

Bravo denied buying the suspect phone or having someone else buy it for him, and said he never owned a TracFone, documents said.

The charges were filed Sept. 10.

Bravo remains employed at the Sheriff’s Office, officials said Tuesday.