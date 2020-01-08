Sheriff’s detectives failed to disclose two interviews they conducted in Leslie Chance case, judge says

Defendant Leslie Chance listens to opening statements at her murder trial. Courtesy The Bakersfield Californian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge said Kern County sheriff’s detectives failed to disclose before trial the existence of two interviews they conducted in connection with the case of Leslie Chance, a former elementary school principal accused of killing her husband.

Charles R. Brehmer, the judge presiding over Chance’s murder trial, told the jury Wednesday morning that investigators including lead detective Kavin Brewer failed to tell attorneys about interviews they recorded with two people in 2013.

Chance is accused of killing her husband in August 2013, and prosecutors have alleged she was caught on surveillance footage making her way back home after leaving her husband’s body in an almond orchard.

At least one of the interviews that wasn’t entered into evidence involves an educator who worked with Chance at the Greenfield Union School District and who told detectives she didn’t recognize Chance in the surveillance footage.

The judge told the jury the interviews should have been entered into evidence before the trial began last month, and the jury may consider the detectives’ failure to turn over that evidence and the impact it’s had on the defense’s case.

Under the law and in the interests of ensuring a fair trial, both the defense and prosecution must turn over all relevant evidence before trial. Brehmer did not indicate whether the evidence was intentionally withheld.

The trial was supposed to resume at 9:15 a.m., but Brehmer didn’t admit the jury and the public until after 11 a.m. Before then, only the judge, attorneys, Brewer and other detectives were inside the courtroom.

Chance, 52, faces life in prison if found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Todd Chance, 45.

She planned her husband’s killing, prosecutors say, after discovering he’d renewed a relationship with a woman he’d been engaged to years ago.

Chance has denied leaving her house the morning her husband’s body was found.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett has said the prosecution’s case is built entirely on circumstantial evidence, and detectives arrested the wrong person. He said the Chances had no problems with their marriage.

The trial began Dec. 9 and will resume this afternoon.

This story will be added to throughout the day.