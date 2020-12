BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for a shooting Friday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

The shooting happened at a home on Pacific Street just west of Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and they are expected to survive.

No description of a suspect was made available. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.