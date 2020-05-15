Sheriff’s deputies raid dispensary on Niles Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies served a search warrant at a dispensary on Niles Street in East Bakersfield.

KCSO officials said deputies were at Superior Meds at 2009 Niles St. Thursday evening for several hours. Inside, deputies say they found evidence of illegal drug sales and illegal gaming.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made, and details of what was found inside were not immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.