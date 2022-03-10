UPDATE: A man came out with his hands up and deputies took him into custody without incident.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several Kern County Sheriff’s deputies outside of a residence in northwest Bakersfield Thursday morning.

Deputies can be seen and heard on a loudspeaker calling for someone to come out of the residence on Nord Road and just south of Rosedale Highway.

The exact details of the situation are unknown at this time. 17 News has a videographer at the scene.

17 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.