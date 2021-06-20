Sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting that wounded 1 person on Padre Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a person wounded Sunday night at Padre Street and Jastro Avenue just blocks from another shooting earlier this afternoon.

Deputies were called to area at around 9:15 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. Video from the scene showed one person being put in an ambulance. Officials said the victim as taken to Kern Medical for treatment, but their condition was not immediately known.

Officials say a black sedan with two males inside was seen leaving the area following the shooting Sunday night. The vehicle description matches the one of the vehicle seen leaving the scene of a shooting a few blocks away on Sunday afternoon, but it was not immediately known if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.