Man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Sunday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the area of Padre Street and Jastro Avenue for report of a shooting victim at around 9:45 p.m.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene. The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

No other information about the shooting or possible suspects was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

