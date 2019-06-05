Man treated for ‘non life-threatening’ wounds following Oildale stabbing

Sheriff's office says gun fired during altercation, but no one was hit by gunfire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is recovering at a hospital after he was stabbed during an argument in Oildale, Tuesday night.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue just after 9:10 p.m.

Deputies said the man, described to be in his early 30s, was stabbed following an argument with another man.

KCSO says the suspect ran from the scene, and the victim was hospitalized with non life-threatening wounds.

The sheriff’s office also said, during the altercation, a gun was fired, but it is unclear who open fire. No one was wounded by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.