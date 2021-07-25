Sheriff’s deputies in standoff with suspect in Wasco; at least 1 deputy wounded

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are outside a home Sunday in Wasco where a man barricaded himself inside. At least one deputy has been wounded, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the home near 1st Street and Poplar Avenue for a report of shots fired at around 1 p.m. A KCSO spokesperson said an armed man remained inside the home with others inside. It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded following the initial report of shooting.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

As deputies were outside, multiple rounds of gunfire were heard at the home just before 3 p.m. KCSO said at least one deputy was wounded.

