Sheriff’s deputies arrest man, accused of kidnapping, rape of 19-year-old woman

A 20-year-old man has been arrested, accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 19-year-old woman Sunday. the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Armando Avalos Monday morning after investigators tracked him to the Los Angeles area.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said Avalos will be returned to Kern County and will face attempted murder, kidnapping and rape charges.

KCSO says the 19-year-old was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by Avalos in the Bakersfield area at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. She was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.