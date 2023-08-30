BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County probation officers seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine in downtown Bakersfield Monday.

Probation officers made a home call at a residence on K Street and contacted two men. Officials later determined both men had felony warrants, according to KCSO.

After searching the residence, officers found a backpack containing 444 grams of methamphetamine and $300 in cash, officials said.

Both men were booked into the Kern County Jail on their active warrants and drug-related charges, KCSO said.