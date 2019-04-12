Sheriff's office investigates double homicide in Lamont
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a homicide in Lamont on Thursday night.
The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the 8200 block of Collison Street just before 6 p.m.
In a brief statement Thursday night, the sheriff's office says deputies found the bodies of two people and began a homicide investigation.
Officials did not release details about how they may have died.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
