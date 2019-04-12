Sheriff's office investigates double homicide in Lamont Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a homicide in Lamont on Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the 8200 block of Collison Street just before 6 p.m.

In a brief statement Thursday night, the sheriff's office says deputies found the bodies of two people and began a homicide investigation.

Officials did not release details about how they may have died.

We will update this story as we learn more information.